Tokyo Paralympics: Round-up of day 4
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Day 4 of the Tokyo Paralympics turned out to be a good one for India as Bhavina Patel entered into the finals of the women's individual table tennis event.
The Bridge
Bhavina forged her way into the final after beating China's Zhang Miao in the semifinals.
The Bridge
Bhavina is all set to face against the world no. 1 Ying in the finals.
The Bridge
Click here
While in the Archery event, Rakesh Kumar stormed into the pre-quarterfinals with a score of 144-131.
The Bridge
Whereas Rakesh's co-archer Shyam Sunder Swami made a second-round exit after he scored 139-142.
The Bridge
Meanwhile, in Javelin throw, Ranjeet Bhati fouled in all his six attempts to end with No Mark at the Tokyo Paralympics.
The Bridge
Read more