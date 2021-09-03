Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar becomes the youngest Indian to win a Paralympic medal
By Ankur Singh
Youngster Praveen Kumar secured silver in the men's high-jump T64 final in Tokyo.
Praveen leaped a best of 2.07m to win India's fourth high jump medal in Tokyo.
With this silver, Praveen Kumar also became the youngest Indian to win a Paralympics medal.
Praveen also achieved a new Asian record before ending second on the podium.
Praveen's silver is India's third silver in the high jump and 6th silver overall at the Tokyo Paralympics.
With this, India moves to the 36th position in the medal tally with a total of 11 medals including 2 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze.
