Tokyo Paralympics: Meet the Refugee Paralympic team
By Ankur Singh
Parfait Hakizimana- Taekwondo
Hakizimana will go down in history as the first refugee to go directly from a refugee camp to the Paralympics when he competes at Tokyo 2020.
Ibrahim Al Hussein- Swimming
Ibrahim was a part of the Independent Paralympic Athletes Team in Rio 2016 which is named to Refugee Paralympic Team and, four years on, Al Hussein has qualified to be in the team again.
Shahrad Nasajpour- Athletics
Similar to Ibrahim, Shahrad was also a part of the Independent Paralympic Athletes Team at Rio and will be competing once again at the Tokyo Games.
Alia Issa- Athletics
Issa will make history as the first woman in the Refugee Paralympic Team when she competes in club throw at Tokyo 2020.
Anas Al Khalifa- Canoe Sprint
Al Khalifa has shown great strength to carry on and is preparing to compete at Tokyo 2020. And it will be his parents, who he has not seen for 10 years, and his late brother, who he will be thinking of when he is there.
Abbas Karimi- Swimming
Abbas Karimi was the first refugee to win an international medal when he won silver in the 50m butterfly S5 event at the Mexico 2017 World Para Swimming Championships and will compete at Tokyo Games now.
