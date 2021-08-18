Tokyo Paralympics: Meet the Refugee Paralympic team

Similar to Ibrahim, Shahrad was also a part of the Independent Paralympic Athletes Team at Rio and will be competing once again at the Tokyo Games.
Alia Issa- Athletics
Issa will make history as the first woman in the Refugee Paralympic Team when she competes in club throw at Tokyo 2020.
Anas Al Khalifa- Canoe Sprint
Al Khalifa has shown great strength to carry on and is preparing to compete at Tokyo 2020. And it will be his parents, who he has not seen for 10 years, and his late brother, who he will be thinking of when he is there.
Abbas Karimi- Swimming
Abbas Karimi was the first refugee to win an international medal when he won silver in the 50m butterfly S5 event at the Mexico 2017 World Para Swimming Championships and will compete at Tokyo Games now.