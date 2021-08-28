Tokyo Paralympics: India's 5 greatest Paralympians of all time
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The Indian Paralympic team is geared up for a strong showing in the Tokyo Olympics and would be anticipating a rich medal haul at the Games.
Here we take a look at five of India's champion Paralympians who have made the country proud with their achievements on the sports field.
Murlikant Petkar
He was India's first Paralympian to win a medal, he won a gold medal at the 1972 Heidelberg Games in Para-swimming and his gold-medal performance was special because he created a world record in the 50m freestyle.
Joginder Singh Bedi's show at the 1984 Summer Paralympics remains the greatest performance ever by an Indian at either the Olympics or Paralympics as he won three medals at different sports including a silver and 2 bronze.
Deepa Malik
She is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics and her other notable performances includes a silver medal in shot put at the 2011 World Para Athletics Championships, a bronze medal in Javelin Throw at the 2010 Asian Para Games.
Devendra Jhanjharia
Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia is the first Indian Paralympian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics and is also a world record holder in javelin throw and is all set to add another medal to his tally at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Amit Kumar Saroha
He is the first Indian with quadriplegia to represent India at the Paralympics. Though he has not won a medal at the Paralympics but his achievements in other events are great. He is now gearing up for the Tokyo Paralympic Games and will be representing the country in the F51 category in discus throw and club throw.