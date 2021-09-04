Tokyo Paralympics: India claims two podium spots in 50m Pistol SH1 Final
By Ankur Singh
Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana won gold and silver respectively in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event.
Manish shot a record 218.2 while Singhraj shot 216.7 to get podium finishes.
This was the first time in shooting at the Olympics or Paralympics that two Indians were on the same podium.
Singhraj and Narwal had finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in the qualification round before getting podium finishes in the finals.
With his silver, Singhraj became the second Indian to win multiple medals in the single edition of the Paralympics.
Narwal gave India its third gold of the Tokyo Paralympics, whereas Singhraj's silver is India's 7th silver in this edition of the Paralympics.
With these two medals, India now stands at 34th position in the medal tally with 15 medals.
