Tokyo Paralympics: Athletes to watch out for
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Zahra Nemati- Archery
The defending champion competed at Rio in both Olympic and Paralympic archery events, which makes her the only female archer from Iran to do so.
The Bridge
Markus Rehm- Athletics
The reigning Paralympic champion topped his T64 men's long jump world record at the European Championships which shows he is in phenomenal form.
The Bridge
Leani Ratri Oktila- Badminton
The Indonesian is a triple world champion - in women's singles 2019 and mixed doubles 2017 and 2019 - and she will be going for gold again when Para badminton makes its debut at Tokyo 2020.
The Bridge
Click here
David Smith- Boccia
The British athlete is leading the charge at Tokyo 2020 after topping the world rankings in the BC1 individual category in 2018 and earning a world championship title in the same year.
The Bridge
Scott Martlew- Canoe Sprint
He will be making his second appearance at the Games after his maiden debut in Rio 2016 where he placed eighth. But this year, Martlew may just have a chance at the podium.
The Bridge
Carol Cooke- Cycling Road
She won a gold medal at London 2012 and doubled that with two golds at Rio 2016. Her journey is one of never giving up no matter what challenges you face. Cooke will be 60 at the start of the Games.
The Bridge
Ricardo Ten Argiles- Cycling Track
Argiles is a three-time Paralympic champion in swimming but switched gears to the cycling track in 2017 and has been cruising high on the circuit.
The Bridge
Sanne Voets- Equestrian
The current reigning World and European champion (team, individual, freestyle) is going for Tokyo 2020 and will be riding all out to add a second Paralympic gold medal to her collection.
The Bridge
Read more