Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Pictures from day three
By- Keyur Jain
Players in action during the men’s 5000m T54 heats
Detail of the arm prosthetic of Chile’s Amanda Cerna
USA’s Nick Mayhugh breaks the world record and wins gold in the men’s 100m T37 final
United States’ Lex Gilette competes during the men’s T11 long jump final
In the women's wheelchair basketball preliminary round group game, Kheira Zairi of Algeria tries to get a shot off despite the efforts of Jitske Visser of the Netherlands
Lichao Wang of China in action during the men’s 50m butterfly S5 heats
Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou of Egypt in action at Class 6 men’s singles table tennis group game
Ana Gradecak of Croatia is reflected in the sunglasses of a volunteer as she competes in the women's shot put F41
An overhead view during the men’s 100m T46 T47 competition
Melissa Baldera of Peru is assisted by her guide at the starting line during the women’s 400m T11 qualifiers
Abderrahmane Chetouane of Algeria reacts after beating Priscilla Gagne of Canada to take gold in the women’s -52k judo
Star Wars fan and Australian swimmer Braedan Jason
