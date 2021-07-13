Tokyo Olympics: Shooters to watch out for
By Ankur Singh
Jin Jong-Oh (South Korea)
The 41 year Old secured his place as the Olympic's most successful individual shooter with four golds.
Vincent Hancock (USA)
The two-time Olympic Gold medalist will once again lead the American challenge in the shotgun range.
Olena Kostevych (Ukraine)
The Ukrainian is a two-time World Champion who won 10m pistol gold at Athens and a couple of bronze medals at the 2012 London Games.
Manu Bhaker (India)
She has been in sterling form in recent times, dominating the mixed team events by winning all four World Cup series titles in 2019.
Nino Salukvadze (Georgia)
The Georgian will enter the record become the first female athlete to compete in nine Olympics from Georgia.
Saurabh Chaudhary (India)
He has already achieved every medal there is to win at the age of 19 and will go in with 'all guns blazing to win an Olympic Medal at Tokyo.
