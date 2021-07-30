Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 7
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Boxing:
Lovlina Borgohain qualified for semis and assured medal for India at Tokyo Olympics by defeating Chen Nien in the Welterweight category.
The Bridge
Athletics:
Dutee Chand finishes her heats in 7th rank with a time of 11.54 seconds.
The Bridge
Athletics:
In Men's 3000m steeplechase, Avinash Sable finishes 7th despite not being able to qualify he set a National Record (50.77 seconds)
The Bridge
Click here
Boxing:
Simranjit Kaur goes down against Thailand's Seesondee in her debut match at Tokyo.
The Bridge
Women's Hockey:
Team India Women's Hockey team registers their victory at Tokyo against Ireland 1-0.
The Bridge
Archery:
Deepika Kumari's journey comes to an end with a 6-0 defeat against South Korean An San in the Quarterfinal.
The Bridge
Saling:
Nehtra Kumaran finishes Laser Radial journey at ranked 35th/44, whereas Vishnu Saravanan finishes his Tokyo Olympics journey ranked 20th/35.
The Bridge
Badminton:
PV Sindhu enters the semi-final after defeating Akane Yamaguchi by 2-0 set in a thrilling match.
The Bridge
Athletics:
Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Rajiv Arokia are out of the event after finishing last among the eight teams in mixed 4*400m relay.
The Bridge
Equestrian:
Fouaad Mirza finished day 1 in 7th position in the standings, with 28.00 points.
The Bridge
Men's Hockey:
Indian men's hockey team beat Japan 5-3 in their last Pool A game.
The Bridge
Read more