Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 6
By Ankur Singh
Archery:
Atanu Das wins against South Korean Oh Jinhyek in a 6-5 thriller qualified for 1/8 Elimination.
Hockey:
Indian men’s team beat Argentina 3-1 in Pool A match to qualify for quarter-finals.
Boxing:
Satish Kumar beats Jamaica's R. Brown in Round of 16 and enters the Quarterfinals.
Badminton:
PV Sindhu only one match far to enter semis medal round after defeating Mia Blichfeldt.
Rowing:
Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat Lal finish 11th in Lightweight Double Sculls.
Shooting:
Manu Baker got qualified for the final rounds but Rahi Sarnobat was not able to qualify in the Women's 25m Pistol event.
Boxing:
Mary Kom after a fierce fight against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia lost 3-2 in Round of 16 by a split verdict.
Golf:
Solid start by Anirban Lahiri and Udyan Mane as Lahiri finishes Rank T8 with a score of 67 whereas Udyan Mane finishes Rank 60 with a score of 76, next round crucial to advance next stage.
Swimming:
Sajan Prakash finished second in heat 2 with 53.45 timing but despite excellent performance not able to qualify for Semifinals.
