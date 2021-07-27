Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 4
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Table Tennis:
Sharath Kamal lost to Ma Long in the third round of Men's Table Tennis Singles.
Hockey:
Indian men's Hockey team claimed a comfortable victory against Spain.
Saling:
Sailors Nethra and Vishnu suffer disappointing endings to their races.
Boxing:
Lovlina into the quarterfinals after defeating Germany's Nadine Apetz.
Shooting (Pistol):
The Indian pairs of Saurabh, Manu, and Abhishek, Yashaswini failed to qualify for the finals of 10m air Pistol mixed event.
Shooting (Air Rifle):
The two Indian pairs of Elavenil-Divyansh Panwar and Anjum-Deepak participating in 10m air rifle mixed event failed once again to qualify for the finals.
Badminton:
Despite beating the British duo, Satwiksairaj and Chirag are out of the Olympics.
