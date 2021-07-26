Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 3
By Ankur Singh
Sharath Kamal moves to round 3 after defeating Apolonia emphatically.
Fencer Bhavani Devi bows out after her historic debut at the Olympics.
Sai Praneeth is out of the medal race from the Olympics.
Sutirtha Mukherjee loses in 2nd round and her campaign comes to an end.
Sumit Nagal loses to Daniil Medvedev in the second round of men's singles tennis.
Both Bajwa and Mairaj failed to qualify in Men's Skeet Qualifications.
Despite Atanu's brilliant comeback, the Indian team loses to the South Koreans in the quarters.
The duo of Satwiksairaj and Chirag loses to the minions.
Manika Batra's dream run ends as she lost to Sofia Polcanova in round 3.
Sailor Nethra surged ahead by 10 places to finish 15th Whereas Vishnu finished 24th in race 3.
Boxer Ashish Kumar gets knocked out in the first round.
Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the Semifinals.
Indian Women's Hockey team faced another defeat as Germany beat India by 2-0.
