Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 15
By Ankur Singh
Athletics:
Gurpreet Singh failed to finish his 50 km race walking finals after cramping amid Tokyo heat.
Wrestling:
Seema Bisla, failed to impress and lost her very first bout 1-3 against Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi.
Hockey:
The Indian women's hockey team failed to earn a medal as they lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match.
Golf:
Aditi Ashok is very close to win an Olympic medal and create history as she remains strong on the second position after day 3.
Wrestling:
Bajrang Punia failed to qualify for the final of Men's 65kg after falling to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan by a score of 5-12. He will now compete for a bronze medal.
Athletics:
India's Priyanka Goswami finishes in the 17th spot whereas Bhawna Jat finishes 32 in the women's 20km Race Walk Final.
Athletics:
Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob failed to ensure a place in the final despite setting a new Asian record with a timing of 3:00:25 in Heat 2 Men's 4x400m relay.
