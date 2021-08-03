Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of day 11
By Ankur Singh
Athletics
Annu Rani of India finished 14th in the Women's Javelin Throw qualification round.
She was placed in Group A and finished with the best distance of 54.04 on her final attempt.
Wrestling
19-year-old, Sonam Malik, lost her round of 16 match against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.
Hockey
The Indian men's hockey team was defeated 5-2 by Belgium in the semi-finals.
The Indian team will now prepare to compete for the bronze medal on 5th August against Germany.
Athletics
Tajinder Pal Singh Toor failed to qualify for the Men's Shot Put final event.
He finished 13th in the Group A qualification round with the best effort of 19.99m.
