Tokyo Olympics- Round-up of day 10
By Ankur Singh
Hockey:
Indian Women's Hockey team won 1-0 against Australia to qualify for Semi-finals.
Athletics:
Dutee Chand finished 7th in Heat 2 and is out of Tokyo Olympics.
Shooting:
Aishwary Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for the final after being ranked 21st and 32nd respectively in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification.
Equestrian:
Fouaad Mirza, alongside Seigneur Medicott, finished 23rd out of 25 in the individual eventing finals with a final score of 59.60.
Athletics:
Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the finals and couldn't secure a podium finish.
