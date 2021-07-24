Tokyo Olympics: Round-up of Day 1
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics today, claiming silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting.
Saurabh Chaudhary failed to get a podium finish in 10m Air Pistol as he finished seventh.
Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari's mixed team stormed into the quarter-finals but failed to overcome Korea in the Quarters.
The Indian Hockey Team defeated New Zealand by 3-2 in their Opening Game.
Satwik-Chirag beat world No.3 pair in the opening round of Tokyo Olympics
13th seeded B Sai Praneeth suffered a loss to world number 47 Misha Zilberman.
Indian women (Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee) register their first Olympic win since 1992.
Sumit Nagal ended the match-winning drought of Indian tennis players in singles by entering into the second round.
Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan couldn't make it to finals.
Indian women's hockey team succumbed to a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the group opener.
Boxer Vikas Krishan exits in Round 1
