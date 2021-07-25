Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach the 3rd round
By Ankur Singh
Manika Batra pulls off a major upset by defeating World No. 32 player.
She entered the third round of the Tokyo Olympics by doing so.
The World No. 62 struggled for rhythm in the first two games of the match.
Later in the third set, Manika Batra turned things around and caused a major upset.
She created history as she won in little under an hour, 11-4, 11-4, 7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 5-11, 7-11.
She showed the door to the World No. 32 player from Ukraine and created history becoming the first Indian paddler to enter the 3rd round of a table tennis Singles
