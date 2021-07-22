Tokyo Olympics: 5 challengers who can stop Mary Kom from winning gold.

The Turkish boxer defeated the ace Indian boxer Mary Kom during their last encounter. She stopped Mary from winning her 7th world title by defeating Mary in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Championships held in Russia.
Ingrit Valencia
The Columbian bagged a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro in the women's flyweight division. She also won the Pan American games held in Lima and is a strong card for Colombia in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.
Virginia Fuchs
The American bagged a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games. Virginia is one of the few boxers to have outpunched Mary Kom in two bouts.
Tsukimi Namik
Japan’s women’s boxing team has no Olympic medals under their belt as of yet, but Tsukimi Namiki is looking in good form to change the same.
Chang Yuan
Mary Kom lost to China’s Chang Yuan, a former Youth Olympics champion, in a split 1-4 verdict at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Amman, Jordan.