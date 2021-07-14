Tokyo Olympics: Archers to watch out for
By Ankur Singh
Kim Woojin (South Korea)
Kim won gold in the men's team event at Rio 2016. He will be a contender in Tokyo to break the qualification round record set by the United States' Ellison.
Brady Ellison (United States)
Currently, number one in the world and a three-time Olympic archery medallist would be targeting his first Olympic gold at the Tokyo game
Lisa Barbelin (France)
The 21-year-old secured a quota place for the Olympics this month. She was at the top spot in the women's world rankings.
Deepika Kumari (India)
She is a real medal prospect for India at the Tokyo Olympics. She recently won gold medals at the 2021 World Cups in Guatemala City and Paris.
Lisa Unruh (Germany)
A silver medallist in Rio, would look to cash in the opportunity to represent Germany at another Olympic games.
