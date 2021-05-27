5 times Rahul Dravid proved he is a real life hero.
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Rahul Dravid athlete mentorship programme.
Sharath Gayakwad, a future Paralympian got inspired from Dravid to face challenges and this leads to 6 medals (1 silver & 5 bronze) at the 2014 Asian Games.
Dravid gave more than just autographed bat to underprivileged kids.
Dravid handed the autographed bats and also played cricket with them. At the end, he told them study hard when you are in school and have fun while playing cricket.
Balances between Cricket and Family.
Once he was late for a series preview in Bangalore, when asked he replied – "I like picking my kids when I’m in town"
Fulfilling the wish of his fan.
One of his fans wanted to meet him despite suffering from cancer. Rahul Dravid who was not in the town, met the fan virtually through skype and talked for more than an hour.
Rahul Dravid's letter to Kevin Pietersen on how to play spin.
Rahul Dravid wrote letter to Kevin Pietersen on how to play spin, when the England team was struggling against spin bowling of Sri Lanka.
