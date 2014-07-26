Things to know about PKL
By- Keyur Jain
The PKL has completed seven seasons, and the eighth season will begin on 22nd December 2021
Patna Pirates is the tournament's most successful team, having won the title three times
On July 26, 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) began with a match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers
To make the tournament more exciting, PKL has made significant changes to the game, including the addition of "do or die" raids and "super tackles"
The tournament began with a total of eight teams, but it now has a total of twelve teams
The winning prize money for the PKL is Rs 3 crore
Due to a coronavirus outbreak, the PKL was not held in 2020
In terms of franchises, the PKL is India's largest league, with 12 franchises. The IPL has eight teams, while the ISL has ten
After the IPL and the ISL, the PKL is the third most-watched Indian sports league
The PKL includes players from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Kenya, Iran, and South Korea in addition to Indians
Jang Kun Lee of South Korea and Fazel Atrachali of Iran are two of the league's most well-known foreign players
