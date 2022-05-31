The G.O.A.T. in some of the major sports of the world!
Author: Aryaki Daw
Ma Long - Table Tennis
By defending his men’s singles title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he has become the first athlete to win 2 gold medals in the singles event.
Muhammad Ali - Boxing
Three-time World Heavyweight Champion has a professional record of 56 wins and five losses, which is unprecedented.
Micheal Jordan - Basketball
Six NBA Finals appearances, six titles, six MVPs. Each time Jordan made the Finals, he not only won, but was named MVP.
Pele - Football
Pele scored a Guinness World Record 1279 goals in 1363 games and he also remains the youngest World Cup winner.
Serena Williams - Lawn Tennis
Four Olympic gold medals, 23 Grand Slam titles; she's the winningest major champion of the Open era. She has been No. 1 in the world for a total of 309 weeks.
Donald Bradman - Cricket
One of Australia's most iconic sportsmen, and widely regarded as the greatest batsman of all time for his unparalleled batting average.
Michael Phelps - Swimming
He has 28 Olympic medals in total, of which 23 are gold, more than 2.5 the times of any other athlete in Olympic history.
