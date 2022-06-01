The biggest fashion icons in sports
The Bridge
Neeraj Chopra
The Golden Boy never disappoints his fans be it in Games or in Fashion
The Bridge
Sania Mirza
One of the renowned tennis player is not only a queen of court but also a queen of Fashion
The Bridge
Manika Batra
India's top ranked player in Table tennis and 2 times Olympian, her wardrobe style is always at a peak
The Bridge
PV Sindhu
An inspiration for many in badminton court continues to inspire many in fashion
The Bridge
Virat Kohli
Kohli is definitely a trend setter be it on the field of off the field
The Bridge
KL Rahul
Just like Rahul's explosive batting, his fashion sense is impressive as well
The Bridge
Maana Patel
With her snazzy swimsuits and edgy outfits, she is not only a swimming influencer but also a fashionista.
The Bridge