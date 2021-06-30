The 5 New Olympic Sports to Watch at the Tokyo Summer Games.
By Ankur Singh
Surfing
Surfing will make its introduction for the first time, which will see surfers at Tsurigasaki Beach on Japan’s Pacific coast.
Skateboarding
Skateboarding athletes will compete in two Olympic disciplines: park (which takes place in a hollowed-out bowl for spins and tricks) and street (a course of rails, stairs, and benches).
Sport climbing
Sport climbing is another new sport that will be taking place in Tokyo and it will see the athletes climbing up a wall dotted with the usual holds of different shapes and sizes.
Karate
Karate will also now be taking place at the Olympic Games and it is another sport that has been much awaited.
Baseball and Softball
Technically these two are not new Olympic sports; rather, they're being reintroduced after their last appearance in 2008.
