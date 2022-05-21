Teams finishing at top of the table in IPL history
Abhijit Nair
The Bridge
IPL 2008
Rajasthan Royals finished at the top of the table in the inaugural IPL edition with 11 wins.
The Bridge
IPL 2009
Delhi Daredevils finished at the top with 20 points in 14 matches.
The Bridge
IPL 2010
Mumbai Indians finished in the top four of IPL for the first time in 2010.
The Bridge
IPL 2011
Chennai Super Kings defended their title in 2011 after finishing at the top of the table with 19 points.
The Bridge
IPL 2012
Delhi Dardevils became the first team to finish at top of the table twice.
The Bridge
IPL 2013
CSK pocketed a total of 22 points in 14 matches.
The Bridge
IPL 2014
Powered by Glenn Maxwell, Kings XI Punjab finished at the top of the table for the first-time ever.
The Bridge
IPL 2015
CSK extended their league stage domination with yet another first-place finish.
The Bridge
IPL 2016
New entrants Gujarat Lions finished at the top of the table in 2016 with 18 points.
The Bridge
IPL 2017
MI ended at the top spot for the first time since 2010.
The Bridge
IPL 2018
2016 champions, SRH was the best team in 2018 league stages with 9 wins off 14 games.
The Bridge
IPL 2019
MI once again emerged on the top of the table with 18 points.
The Bridge
IPL 2020
MI became the first team to top the table four times.
The Bridge
IPL 2021
Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant won 10 off their 14 league stage matches.
The Bridge
IPL 2022
Much like Gujarat Lions, the Titans finished IPL 2022 at the top of the table in their debut season.
The Bridge