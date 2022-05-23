Teams which have finished on the bottom of IPL points table
Abhijit Nair
The Bridge
IPL 2008
Deccan Chargers
IPL 2009
Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2010
Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2011
Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2012
Pune Warriors India
IPL 2013
Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2014
Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2015
Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2016
Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2017
Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2018
Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2019
Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020
Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2022
Mumbai Indians
