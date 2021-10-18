Team India's schedule for the T20 World Cup
By Ankur Singh
India vs Australia (Warmup)
18th October 2021: 7:30 PM(IST) Dubai
India vs South Africa (Warmup)
20th October 2021: 7:30 PM(IST) Dubai
India vs Pakistan
24th October 2021: 7:30 PM(IST) Dubai
India vs New Zealand
31st October 2021: 7:30 PM(IST) Dubai
India vs Afghanistan
3rd November 2021: 7:30 PM(IST) Abu Dhabi
India vs Qualifier (B1)
5th November 2021: 7:30 PM(IST) Dubai
India vs Qualifier(A2)
8th November 2021: 7:30 PM(IST) Dubai
