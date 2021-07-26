Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal advances to the third round of Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
20th seed, Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated World No. 59, Tiago Apolonia to advance to the 3rd round of the Men's Singles category.
By doing so he kept India's medal hopes alive in table tennis.
He won the match by a score of - 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6,11-9 in 49 minutes.
In the first game, Sharath looked to struggle as he lost by a lead of 11-2.
Later he came roaring back in the remaining games to keep his medal hopes alive.
The highlight package from this game would definitely feature Sharath's backhand which was as silky as it could get.
Sharath also became the first male Indian paddler to reach the 3rd round at the Olympics.
