T20 World Cup: Can India still qualify for the semifinals?
By Ankur Singh
The T20 WC favorites India were thrashed by the Kiwis by eight wickets on Sunday.
India's prospects of qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 WC 2021 have been dented after their loss against New Zealand.
However, the Men in Blue still have a chance to advance to the next round of the tournament.
Above all, India will have to win their remaining three group game against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.
However, India's qualification also depends on the results of other teams as well.
India needs New Zealand to lose at least two out of their remaining group games, while Namibia should lose any two of their remaining matches.
India will also need to register big wins in the next three matches to improve their poor net run rate in case there’s a tie for the second spot.
