T20 World Cup 2021: Youngsters to watch out
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Glenn Phillips
The kiwi wicketkeeper has played 25 T20I and has scored 505 runs with an impressive strike rate of 149.
The Bridge
Shaheen Afridi
The 21-year old is blessed with a tall gangling frame and has the ability to bowl really fast. He has 32 T20I wickets to his name.
The Bridge
Ishan Kishan
Having proved himself in the IPL, the southpaw is undoubtedly one of the best young players to watch at the 2021 T20 World Cup.
The Bridge
Click here
Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar had done consistently well for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and no doubt he will be India's one of the go-to bowlers.
The Bridge
Mohammad Naim
The youngster has been a consistent run-getter in the List A format. He has scored 634 T20I runs in 24 innings with the highest score of 81.
The Bridge
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
The Afghanistan WK/batsman has already made plenty of waves on the international stage. He has racked up 446 T20I runs in 13 outings.
The Bridge
Avishka Fernando
The 23-year-old has played 22 T20Is and has scored 303 runs. Fernando is definitely one of the young players to watch at the T20 World Cup.
The Bridge
Read more