Sunil Chhetri has now more goals than Lionel Messi
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Yesterday Sunil Chhetri scored two amazing goals against Bangladesh in FIFA WC Qualifiers
The 36-year-old striker has now crossed Argentina's Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active goalscorer in the world with 74 goals
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with 103 goals is currently in the No. 1 position of active international goalscorers
India registered its first FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers win thanks to Chhetri's brace
First from a header through a cross and later a brilliant finish from inside the box
Now, Sunil Chhetri stands 11th in the all-time goalscorers list
Behind Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, Japan's Kunishige Kamamoto, and Kuwait's Bashar Abdullah, who all have 75 goals in their career
India will now play against Afghanistan in the Qualifiers. The side is already out of contention to qualify for FIFA WC 2022, but still qualify for AFC Asian Cup
