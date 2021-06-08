Sunil Chhetri has now more goals than Lionel Messi

By Neelajit Sarkar
Yesterday Sunil Chhetri scored two amazing goals against Bangladesh in FIFA WC Qualifiers

The 36-year-old striker has now crossed Argentina's Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active goalscorer in the world with 74 goals

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with 103 goals is currently in the No. 1 position of active international goalscorers

India registered its first FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers win thanks to Chhetri's brace

First from a header through a cross and later a brilliant finish from inside the box

Now, Sunil Chhetri stands 11th in the all-time goalscorers list

Behind Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, Japan's Kunishige Kamamoto, and Kuwait's Bashar Abdullah, who all have 75 goals in their career

India will now play against Afghanistan in the Qualifiers. The side is already out of contention to qualify for FIFA WC 2022, but still qualify for AFC Asian Cup

