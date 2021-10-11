Sunil Chhetri equals Pele in the all-time highest international goal scorers list
By Ankur Singh
Sunil Chhetri Equaled Pele's International Goalscoring Record with 77th Goal on Sunday.
Sunil reached the milestone with an 83rd-minute strike against Nepal in the SAFF Championships.
It took 123 matches to Sunil to equal Pele's record.
With his goal against Nepal, Sunil moved to joint third with Ali Mabkhout in the list of highest scorers among active footballers.
His late strike helped India beat Nepal 1-0 and saved the Indian side from the verge of elimination in the tournament.
He is now just behind Cristiano Ronaldo (112) and Lionel Messi (79) in terms of most international goals.
