Strangest sports from around the world

Shin-kicking, which has been practised in England since the 1600s, is a one-on-one combat sport
Arnis
The Philippines' national martial art, arnis is weapons-based fighting. Adherents attack their opponents with sticks, blades, swords, and even improvised weapons
Basque pelota
Basque pelota refers to a group of court sports played with a ball in one's hand, a racket or a wooden bat against a wall with two teams facing each other separated by a line on the ground
Hornussen
Hornussen is a traditional Swiss sport in which two teams of 16 to 20 players take turns hitting the ball at each other. Using a schindel, defenders attempt to keep the ball from landing in their zones