Strangest sports from around the world
By- Keyur Jain
Shin-kicking
Shin-kicking, which has been practised in England since the 1600s, is a one-on-one combat sport
Arnis
The Philippines' national martial art, arnis is weapons-based fighting. Adherents attack their opponents with sticks, blades, swords, and even improvised weapons
Basque pelota
Basque pelota refers to a group of court sports played with a ball in one's hand, a racket or a wooden bat against a wall with two teams facing each other separated by a line on the ground
Hornussen
Hornussen is a traditional Swiss sport in which two teams of 16 to 20 players take turns hitting the ball at each other. Using a schindel, defenders attempt to keep the ball from landing in their zones
Jokgu
Korean game Jokgu is similar to volleyball but is played with the feet, shins, and head, as in soccer.
Calcio storico
Calcio Fiorentino is an early form of football that originated in Italy during the Middle Ages. It is similar to Rugby in that 27 players from each team try to put the ball in the opposing team's nets
Buzkashi
Five horsemen on each squad attempt to carry a goat or calf carcass into the opposing team's "Circle of Justice," a popular sport in Afghanistan and Balochistan
Fierljeppen
Fierljeppen is a traditional sport of the West Frisian people in the Dutch province of Friesland. The goal is to climb as high as possible, and then jump off on the other side of a waterway
Skijoring
Skijoring is a competitive sport practised in Norway in which skiers are pulled down a snowy course by a horse, dog, or motorised vehicle
