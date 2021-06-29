Sri Lanka cricketers suspended after smoking and roaming in England streets.
By Ankur Singh
Sri Lanka Cricket suspended three players on Monday, including vice-captain Kusal Mendis over a breach of their coronavirus (Covid-19) bio-secure bubble.
SLC also withdrew them from the upcoming One-day international series in England.
In the video, shot from a vehicle, Mendis and Dickwella are seen looking around the square and even seen smoking.
In the second video on social media, opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka is seen joining the pair.
England pace bowler Mark Wood admitted the Sri Lanka breach showed top-level sportspeople must stay focused to avoid putting their game at risk.
Sri Lanka was already facing criticism from fans after losing last week’s Twenty20 series 3-0 to England in three lopsided games.
Fans were also seen sharing memes asking each other not to watch the national team on television which could affect the image of the game.
