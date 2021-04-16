The Spot-Fixing case that rocked IPL - As it unfolded
By Sayan Chatterjee
Former Rajasthan Royals players S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were found guilty of spot-fixing and were suspended by the BCCI
Their arrest led to a slew of court cases and the eventual formation of a Committee of Administrators by the Supreme Court
The BCCI imposed a life-ban on Sreesanth which was cut short to a 7-year ban by the apex court in 2019
In a separate case, Chennai Super Kings were banned for two years for corruption and then-BCCI chief N Srinivasan had to step down because of conflict of interest.
Till date, the Supreme Court hasn’t disclosed the names of the allegedly involved players, which were in the envelope that the committee submitted
