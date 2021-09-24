Sports that were part of Indian Puranas
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Chess
The game of chess was invented in India and was originally called Ashtapada.
The Game of Cards
The popular game of cards originated in ancient India and was known as Krida-patram.
The Game of Snakes & Ladders
This game was also originated in India and was called Moksha Patam or Parama Padam or Mokshapat.
Martial Arts
Bodhidharma, a Buddhist monk from India, introduced Kalari(Martial Arts) into China and Japan in the 5th century.
Dice
Early references to dicing can be found in the Ṛig Veda as well as the newer Atharvaveda.
Ludo
Earlier in India Ludo was called Pachisi, and the board was made out of cloth or jute.
