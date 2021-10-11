Sports that were invented in India
By Ankur Singh
Chess
Chess was initially called ‘Ashtapada' and is one of the most ancient games that originated in India.
Judo and Karate
Martial arts were adopted by the Buddhist monks in medieval India and later spread to other Asian countries when they traveled.
Polo
Polo is believed to have originated in Manipur and was later propagated by the British and is now popular across the world.
Ludo
Initially called ‘Pachisi’, Ludo evolved from a very ancient game called ‘Chausar’ played by Kauravas and Pandavas.
Snakes and Ladders
It was called variously as Gyan Chaupar, Mokshapat, and Moksha Patamu in ancient India and was later picked by Britishers.
Kho-Kho
Kho-Kho is one of the most traditional sports of India and was famous for its run and chase in ancient times.
Badminton
The modern version of badminton was born in India and the Britishers were the first patrons of the modern version of the game.
