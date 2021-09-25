Sports Federation you did not know existed in India
By Ankur Singh
Dodgeball Federation of India
Dodgeball Federation Of India is a National Body Of the Dodgeball game in the Country.
Cheerleading Federation of India
The objectives of the federation are to promote the sport of cheerleading and spread knowledge of cheerleading and to develop friendly sporting relations.
Breakdance Federation of India
Breakdance Federation Of India is an Odissa based Recreational, cultural and sporting activities company registered on Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Esports Federation of India
It is the national governing body for all esports in India with objectives to promote, encourage, organize, educate, train & regulate esports.
Tug of War Federation of India
The Tug of War Federation of India is the governing body for tug of war in India. The TWFI was founded by some Indian Armed Forces officers in Ghaziabad.
Cycle Polo Federation of India
The Cycle Polo Association of India was officially created in 1966 it has its office in Jaipur, Rajasthan and it regulates the sport within India.
