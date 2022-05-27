Top 10 sports book you should read
A Shot at History
The book narrates the obsessive journey of India's first individual Olympic Gold Medalist, Ace shooter Abhinav Bindra
The Mamba Mentality
The book by basketball legend, Bryant explains his role in the game and how he personally approaches it with a strong mindset
Tiger Woods
This book dives deeper into the life of Woods, his narrow focus on golf and how he came to be the best player in history
Miracle in Lake Placid
This book of the great details about the America's Greatest Olympic Victory in the year 1980
Beneath The Surface
The Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps takes us into his world pre-swimming and after the limelight of his life
The Champion’s Mind
Sports psychologist Jim Afremow, shows us how to thrive like a professional athlete by sharing their stories, struggles, success and failures
Unbreakable
The book describes all the struggles of Mary Kom's life, who was from a very humble background and playing a sport which is never considered a woman's sport
The Race of My Life
The story about a boy who escaped death during partition to becoming a legendary athlete talks about the journey of Late Milkha Singhji
The Greatest: My Own Story
This book will give you a peek into the life of greatest boxer of all times Muhammad Ali
Touched by God
The story talks about Maradona's journey to win the FIFA '86 world cup for Mexico
