Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian cricketer to play in all formats
By Neelajit Sarkar
On Sunday, Shafali Verma became the youngest Indian cricketer to make her debut in all three formats.(T20i, ODI, Test)
Shafali was 15 years old when she made her debut in T20Is in September 2019.
Earlier this month, Shafali verma made her debut in Test against England.
Where she scored 96 and 63, which ended in draw against England.
She became third player to score most runs on debut in women's Tests.
On Sunday, She made her ODI Debut against England.
However it wasn't much impressive as she scored 15 runs off 14 balls diminished by Katherine Brunt.
At 17 years and 150 days, She became the fifth youngest player to make her debut in all three formats of the game, and the third youngest among women.
Topping the list by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahaman at 17 years and 78 days.
Followed by England’s Sarah Taylor (17 years 86 days), Australia’s Ellyse Perry (17 years 104 days)
