Shafali Verma’s magnificent Test debut against England
On Thursday, Shafali Verma registered (96), the highest score by an Indian woman cricketer on Test debut.
The 17-year-old achieved the feat on day two of their one-off Test against England Women.
She broke the record of Chanderkanta Kaul, who had scored 75 on her Test debut against New Zealand in 1995.
Verma started off in a defensive manner and then went on to her usual aggressive self as she hit a six off Nat Sciver with remarkable ease.
Verma and Smriti Mandhana Partnership, also achieved another milestone by recording India's highest opening partnership of 167.
The previous 153-run mark stand between Gargi Banerji and Sandhya Agarwal against Australia in Mumbai in 1984.
In virtual post-match media conference she added:
"Whenever I go to play in a big match or series, I always stay confident. I never count my age."
Verma's dismissal triggered a collapse for India as they lost five wickets for 16 runs to stare at follow-on.
Finishing day two at 187 for 5 in reply to England's mammoth 396 for 9.
