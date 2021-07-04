UEFA Euro 2020: meet the semi-finalists
By Ankur Singh
England
England's attack and defense both are at a different level at this moment, as one can say after 5 clean sheets and zero goals conceded.
Did you know?
England have lost just two of 27 Wembley home games under Southgate – against Spain and Denmark.
Denmark
Denmark has been a fighter in the entire tournament but they won't find it so easy against England as there were many openings in their defense which could be a major issue for them.
Did you know?
Denmark failed to qualify for EURO '92 but were drafted in ten days before it started after Yugoslavia were excluded – and went on to lift the trophy.
Italy
Italy has got some proactive players and their counter-pressing style has been their major strengths but one of the biggest misses for them would be Spinazzola.
Did you know?
In the course of this tournament, Italy have broken their records for a longest winning streak (currently 12) and unbeaten run (currently 31).
Spain
Spain has surprised everyone in the EURO 2020 as they were a young team. Their game plan and learning capabilities have been their major strength throughout the tournament.
Did you know?
Spain are the only team to have successfully defended the EURO title, in 2012.
