Sathiyan-Manika wins Budapest WTT Contender mixed doubles title
By Ankur Singh
Sathiyan and Manika defeated locals Nador Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 in the finals.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra have won the Budapest WTT Contender title by defeating them.
Sathiyan and Manika started off brilliantly winning the first set 11-9.
Later they conceded the second set by 9-11 whereas won the third set 12-10 to lead the game and move into the fourth set.
Sathiyan and Manika won the fourth set 11-6 to be crowned the mixed doubles champion at the Budapest WTT Contender.
This was the first time since the 2018 Commonwealth Games that Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra had partnered for a tournament.
They had won the bronze medal together in the Commonwealth Games in Goldcoast.
