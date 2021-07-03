Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna wins the all-Indian mixed doubles clash in Wimbledon.
By Ankur Singh
The pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won the all-Indian first-round clash in the first round of mixed doubles at the ongoing Wimbledon.
The Duo overcame their Indian counterparts Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina 6-2 7-6 (5) in the all-Indian mixed doubles first-round match.
It was the first time that two Indian teams competed against each other at a Grand Slam tournament.
The pair of Mirza and Bopanna did not have to break a sweat to take home the first set, they were put under immense pressure by Raina and Ramanathan in the second.
This was the second win of Wimbledon for Mirza, who had yesterday registered a straight-sets win in Women's doubles partnering Mattek Sands of USA.
Bopanna was clearly the best player on the court with his powerful serve and solid groundstrokes from the baseline.
