Sakariya’s dream IPL debut a month after brother’s suicide

By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 12th April, 2021
23-yr-old Sakariya stunned with his 3/31 and a blinder catch in debut IPL match

Chetan Sakariya, a left-arm medium pace bowler, represents Saurashtra

Just weeks after his brother committed suicide, Rajasthan Royals signed Sakariya for Rs 1.2 Crore

He became the second-highest paid uncapped Indian player in IPL 2021

The nets bowler for RCB last season is now a strike bowler for Rajasthan.

Sakariya’s impressive debut could lead to an extraordinary IPL journey.

