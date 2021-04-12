The Bridge
Sakariya’s dream IPL debut a month after brother’s suicide
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 12th April, 2021
23-yr-old Sakariya stunned with his 3/31 and a blinder catch in debut IPL match
Chetan Sakariya, a left-arm medium pace bowler, represents Saurashtra
Just weeks after his brother committed suicide, Rajasthan Royals signed Sakariya for Rs 1.2 Crore
He became the second-highest paid uncapped Indian player in IPL 2021
The nets bowler for RCB last season is now a strike bowler for Rajasthan.
Sakariya’s impressive debut could lead to an extraordinary IPL journey.
