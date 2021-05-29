Saina Nehwal Will be Missed at Tokyo Olympics.
By Neelajit Sarkar
Saina Nehwal's hopes of qualifying for Tokyo Games has ended
The governing body (BWF) made it clear that there will no changes in the current ranking list and no further tournament
The last of the Olympic qualifiers in Singapore was cancelled due to the pandemic. But there was a hope that governing body will shift the dates.
But the Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm no further tournaments will be played inside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying window
The qualification period officially closes 15 June as per the Revised Tokyo Qualification System, and the current Tokyo rankings list will not change
However BWF was forced to cancel or postpone the last three qualifiers - India Open, Malaysia Open and Singapore Open, leaving players no chance to earn a qualification
And according to the qualification rules, the top 16 players as on June 15 will gain direct entries
Saina Nehwal's current rank is 19th 3 place below the qualification berth
Saina made India proud becoming, the first Indian female shuttler to become World No. 1
Saina Nehwal also opened way for many, after winning a bronze medal for India at the 2012 London Olympics
