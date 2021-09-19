Ruturaj Gaikwad: All you need to know
By Ankur Singh
Ruturaj Gaikwad's heroics helped CSK post a fighting total of 156 in their first match of the second phase of the IPL.
Ruturaj finished with an unbeaten 88 comprising 9 fours and 4 sixes.
Being called "a brilliant cricket mind'' by MS Dhoni, let's take a look at some facts about Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was born on 31st January 1997 in Pune in the state of Maharashtra, India.
He made his first-class debut at the age of 19 in the year 2016 for Maharashtra.
He earned his first IPL contract in the year 2019 when he was picked up by the CSK for the base price of 20 lakh rupees.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was named in India’s team for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
Ruturaj has managed to score 1193 runs at an average of 37.3 in 19 first-class matches.
He made his T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka in Colombo on July 28, 2021.
Playing in the IPL, Ruturaj has represented CSK in 14 matches and has notched up 488 runs at an average of 44.36 with the highest score of 88.
