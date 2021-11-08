Round-up of U23 Wrestling World Championship
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The Indian contingent secured 5 medals at the U23 Wrestling World Championship.
The female wrestlers led the Indian contingent from the front in the U23 WWC.
All 5 podium finishes including 1 silver and 4 bronze were secured by the female wrestlers.
Shivani Pawar bagged a silver medal in the women's 50kg category after getting pinned by USA’s in the finals.
Radhika defeated Aurora Campagna of Italy 6-4 in the bronze medal match of the women's 62kg category.
Divya Kakran defeated Kayla Marano 6-2 to win bronze in the women's 72kg category.
Nisha Dahiya defeated Elma Zeidlere of Latvia 10-0 and won by technical superiority to secure another bronze for India.
Anju bagged the bronze after defeating Virginie Kaze Gascon of Canada by technical superiority in the 55kg bronze medal match.
The Indian Greco Roman and men's Freestyle wrestlers returned empty-handed.
