Round-up of the Grand Swiss
By Ankur Singh
Harikrishna Pentala- 6.5/11
Position 30th
Adhiban B- 4.5/11
Position- 90th
Nihal Sarin - 6.5/11
Position- 18th
Gukesh D- 5/11
Position- 75th
Sasikiran Krishnan- 6/11
Position- 31st
Erigaisi Arjun- 5.5/11
Position- 58th
Sethuraman S.P.- 4.5/11
Position- 83rd
Praggnanandhaa R- 5/11
Position- 72nd
Ganguly Surya Shekhar- 4.5/11
Position- 88th
Sadhwani Raunak- 5.5/11
Position- 57th
Harika Dronavalli- 7/11
Position- 5th
Vaishali R- 5.5/11
Position- 29th
Padmini Rout- 4/11
Position- 44th
Vantika Agrawal- 6.5/11
Position- 14th
Divya Deshmukh- 4/11
Position- 46th
