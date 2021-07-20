Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza slams AITA
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza have slammed the AITA for confusing them and offering false hopes to Bopanna about Tokyo qualification.
The Bridge
The cited reasons were misleading them and not providing enough clarity on Tokyo qualifications.
The Bridge
Rohan Bopanna was looking forward to making the Tokyo cut for Men's Doubles with long-time partner Divij Sharan.
The Bridge
Click here
With only 32 playing spots available and their combined rank being 113, it was impossible to get a direct entry.
The Bridge
Rohan Bopanna expected to head to the Tokyo Olympics, especially because the AITA encouraged the thought.
The Bridge
AITA is still assuring (falsely) about Bopanna having a chance.
The Bridge
Read more